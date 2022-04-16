Nerve Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $862,941.61 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $862,941.61 and $125,255.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00034592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

