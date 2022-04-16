Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $590.00 at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $537.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.93. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 276.7% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

