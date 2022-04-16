New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.43 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

