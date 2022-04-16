New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Brown & Brown worth $36,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

NYSE BRO opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.