Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,764,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 3,712,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NCMGF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 77,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,099. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.