NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 27,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 29,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.

NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

