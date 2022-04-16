Newscrypto Price Tops $0.25 (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $38.08 million and $3.59 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.53 or 0.07515556 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,187.05 or 0.99892624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

