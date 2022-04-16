NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.00846232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00214004 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00026448 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

