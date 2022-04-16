Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NKLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

