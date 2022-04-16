Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Continental Resources by 50.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $351,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 52.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $65.39 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

