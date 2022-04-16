Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,660 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Insperity worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $100.65 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

