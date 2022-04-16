NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Lowered to $27.00 at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NMI stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. NMI has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,891 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in NMI by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $781,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 411.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 140,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

