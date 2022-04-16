Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $426.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $426.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $467.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.24. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

