Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 128,686 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,159. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

