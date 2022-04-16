Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.06. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $190.19.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

