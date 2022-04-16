Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $439,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 910.7% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 127,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA by 881.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 286,602 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in APA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in APA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in APA by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. MKM Partners increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.66.

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.