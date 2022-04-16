Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 18,544 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,593,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 941,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,892,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

