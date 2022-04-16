Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

SEDG stock opened at $300.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

