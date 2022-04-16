Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Navient by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.72. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Navient Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.