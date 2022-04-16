Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 651 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.