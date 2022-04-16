Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $199.32 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.47. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

