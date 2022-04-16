Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,733 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.29% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

MOO opened at $107.72 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $108.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

