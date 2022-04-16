Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 4,485 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.