Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $40,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde stock opened at $318.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.88 and its 200-day moving average is $316.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

