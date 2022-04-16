Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,294 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 63.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

