Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 399 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $263.87 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.29.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.