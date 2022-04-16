Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.59 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

