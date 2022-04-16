Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $259.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

