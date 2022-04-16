Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,436 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after acquiring an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

NYSE ROK opened at $261.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

