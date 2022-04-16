NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,850 shares of company stock worth $1,145,426 in the last three months. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

