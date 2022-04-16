Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 367,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 289.1% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. 445,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,413. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.