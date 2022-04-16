Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $532.75.

NYSE NVO opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

