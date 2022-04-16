NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $280.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.00.

NVDA stock opened at $212.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Barings LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

