NWF Group (LON:NWF) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NWF opened at GBX 215 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.41. The company has a market cap of £105.64 million and a PE ratio of 107.50. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

