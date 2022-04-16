Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTLY. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 14.78.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.20 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.58.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

