Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -386.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after purchasing an additional 241,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

