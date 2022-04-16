Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of OLLI opened at $54.60 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

