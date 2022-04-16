Omni Price Tops $3.32 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00008269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $830.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00283479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001280 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001616 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,336 coins and its circulating supply is 563,020 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.