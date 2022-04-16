Oppenheimer Cuts Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target to $11.00

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grosvenor Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

GCMG stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.04.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $172,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

