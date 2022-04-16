Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will announce $11.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.75 billion and the lowest is $11.32 billion. Oracle reported sales of $11.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

ORCL opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.5% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

