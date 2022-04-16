Origin Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $98.97 million and $546,951.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.03 or 0.07494356 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,136.28 or 0.99831723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 99,286,571 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

