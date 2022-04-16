Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,500,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £412,559.05 and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.24%.

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

