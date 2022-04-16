Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 339,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

