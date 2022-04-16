Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to announce $150.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $155.56 million. Orion Group posted sales of $153.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $651.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:ORN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.56. 159,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Orion Group by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

