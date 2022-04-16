Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,826 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $174.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

