Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,323 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,323 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE NX opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

