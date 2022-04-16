Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,239 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

