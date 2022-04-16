Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hibbett by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 477,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,386,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

