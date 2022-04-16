Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $264.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.09 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.