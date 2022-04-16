Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after buying an additional 136,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,217,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,110,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.